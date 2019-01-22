× Judge declines to certify Republican Mark Harris as victor in controversial 9th Congressional District

RALEIGH, N.C. — A judge declined Tuesday to certify Republican Mark Harris as the winner of the 9th Congressional District election, WTVD reports.

The judge said Harris’ legal team did not prove that the North Carolina Board of Elections had a legal obligation to certify a winner of a contested election on a specific timeline.

“Certification is not appropriate until conclusion of investigation.” Still no winner named in NC 9Th Congressioanl race. Mark Harris has lead, but is under investigation for fraud. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/YvZyftc6Ne — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 22, 2019

Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready are in a battle months after Americans cast their ballots in the race. Harris had about 900 more votes than McCready, but investigators said absentee ballots in the district appeared suspicious.

Tuesday attorneys for both candidates explained to a judge why he should or should not step in and certify Harris as the winner. Ultimately, the judge decided Harris’ team did not prove its case.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin released the following statement after the ruling:

“From day one, North Carolina Democrats have maintained that we need a full investigation into Republican Mark Harris’ efforts to silence voters across the Ninth district. We are pleased that Harris’ frivolous request has been denied and that North Carolina can get back to investigating allegations of systematic electoral fraud committed on behalf of Harris’ campaign. Only a full, public investigation can begin to repair the damage Mark Harris and North Carolina Republicans have inflicted on our state and our voters.”