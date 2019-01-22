Headlights getting brighter, causing problems for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If it seems like headlights are getting brighter and brighter, well, they are.

"Definitely headlights are getting brighter and brighter and it's as the technology progresses. We have gone from the sealed beam headlamp to xenon high intensity discharge lamps, halogen lamps and now LEDs," Robert Sinclair Jr., with AAA Northeast, told WNYW.

Sinclair said car makers are making headlights brighter in part so that drivers can see better in low-light conditions.

The popularity of SUVs doesn't help either. Sinclair said because SUVs have a higher ride height, the light is going to be higher and in other drivers' eyes.

A phthalmologist at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital told WNYW said more drivers have been complaining about driving at night.

"The light can become very distracting because it tends to scatter on the retina," Dr. Prachi Dua said.

Federal regulations limit headlight brightness, but it’s not easy to enforce. According to AAA, headlights may not be getting any dimmer.

Companies are now working to alter how the light is diffused.