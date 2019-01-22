First Blaze Pizza in the Piedmont Triad to open on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Blaze Pizza is coming to the Piedmont Triad.

The popular pizza chain is in the process of opening a location in the Wendover Commons shopping center, at 4562 W. Wendover Ave.

Blaze Pizza is tentatively looking at an opening date around mid- to late-July, according to Lauren Jacobson, manager of communications firm Canvas Blue, which represents Blaze Pizza.

The chain is known for their artisanal pizzas. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows customers to customize one of the menu’s pizzas or create their own.

The first Blaze Pizza opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, California, and the chain has grown to more than 300 restaurants.

Founding investors in the company include NBA star LeBron James, journalist and former first lady of California Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.

36.053685 -79.909799