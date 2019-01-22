× Chris Brown arrested in Paris on allegations of rape

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris, accused of aggravated rape and drug violations, French police said according to BBC.

The US Embassy in Paris declined to comment on the report.

BBC reports a 24-year-old woman accused the 29-year-old star of assaulting her in a hotel suite in Paris after meeting at a nightclub near the Champs-Elysées.

Brown is being held along with his body guard and a friend, according to French media.

The singer has had several run-ins with the law, including physical assault charges following an incident with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats in that incident, and received five years’ probation and community service.