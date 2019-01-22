× Alamance County Commissioners approve increase in sheriff’s office budget to house federal prisoners at jail

GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance County Commissioners have approved a big increase in the sheriff’s office budget that will allow the Alamance County Detention Center to enter into contracts to house federal prisoners for the U.S. Marshals and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Alamance County Strategic Communications Manager Michelle Mills.

The increase will add more that $2.8 million to the sheriff’s budget and will pay for an additional 22 corrections officers.

The commissioners approved the increase with one catch. The sheriff must get all of the new revenue from the federal agencies when he renegotiates his contract with the Marshals and ICE.