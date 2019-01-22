× 1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Raleigh construction site accident

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person is dead and two are injured after an accident at a construction site in Raleigh on Tuesday morning, WTVD reports.

The incident happened about 11:15 a.m. at a site near Old Wake Forest Road and Triangle Town Boulevard.

The North Carolina Department of Labor, which is the agency investigating the incident, confirmed the fatality and injuries.

First responders said it appeared to be a dirt collapse during a digging operation.

The names of the workers have not been released.

35.867465 -78.571521