Winter weather possible in the Triad Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

The coldest air since last winter is with us. Tonight will be clear and should see temperatures slip back to around 14 in the cities and to the upper single digits in rural areas. Tomorrow will be sunny most of the day with some high clouds increasing late. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Tuesday night, clouds will return and late at night, there could be some light wintry precipitation. It may begin as a brief period of sleet and a few snowflakes, but then quickly go over to some light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. A very light glaze of icing is possible with impacts possible on bridges, overpasses, roads due to cold ground, decks, etc. Not enough precipitation for power or tree concerns. Lows around 29.

Wednesday, there is a chance for patchy light freezing rain or drizzle before 9 a.m., then a chance for light rain or drizzle and temperatures headed back to 49. Rain Wednesday night with lows in the mid 40s. Rain ends Thursday morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

Dry and colder weather returns for Friday through the weekend. Lower 40s on Friday and upper 30s to lower 40s over the weekend for highs. Lows in the 20s.

Monday, we will be watching a low pressure areas that will travel from the gulf coast to off the SE coast. At this moment, it appears the precipitation is only going to reach eastern NC. This will need to be watched in case the moisture reaches farther west. If it does, we could be in a winter weather situation.