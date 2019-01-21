Triad government employees left in limbo as shutdown continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Despite it being 23 degrees outside on Monday, Cathy Sanford has her heat turned off inside her Burlington home.

She’s is one of the more than 800,000 federal employees who are living without a paycheck during the government shutdown.

Sanford works for the U.S. Treasury Department located in Greensboro. She was furloughed back in December, and hasn’t received a paycheck since.

“We didn’t know that we were getting shut down,” she said. “We literally left running out the door. I was ready to leave and then planned to come back Monday, and we got last-minute noticed.”

Since the shutdown she has been having to sign up for multiple credit cards in order to buy meals and pay for her bills.

She, like many of her co-workers, are now looking for a second job.

“I saved up to prepare for something like this, but here in a few weeks I won’t be able to buy anything,” she said.

She lives in a house with her daughter and grandchildren.

“My little 5-year old, she’s like Maw Maw here’s $10 I got from such and such,” she said.

She said she’s been praying to God, and has faith that Congress will come to an agreement. And until then she has gone into, what she describes as, survival mode.

A mode she, like many government employees, will have to stay in unless the government reopens soon.