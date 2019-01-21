× SC teen with autism reported missing

FORT MILL, S.C. — A 16-year-old boy with autism is missing from his family’s home in Fort Mill, S.C., WSOC reported.

David Morrison, 16, left his family’s home on Elliott Street on Friday after an argument with his mother.

Morrison is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 135 pounds. He has short, dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. Morrison was last seen wearing a blue, green and white long-sleeved shirt that has a picture of a world map on it, as well as jeans and black LeBron James sneakers. His mother said he has autism but is high functioning.

Police said that Morrison was spotted by several workers at a Waffle House in Fort Mill Saturday. He was also reportedly seen at Nation Ford High School the same day.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Mill Police Department at (803) 547-2022.