‘Pretty insane and broad rule’ allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to reverse outcome of Rams-Saints game

A "pretty insane and broad rule in the NFL rulebook" allows NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to change the outcome of the Rams-Saints game, according to a report by CBS Sports.

The Saints final drive in the fourth quarter stalled with a controversial no-call from officials on an incomplete pass to Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis. The crowd wanted a flag for either pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact on a defenseless receiver by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. It wasn't thrown.

If the penalty had been called, the Saints could have run most of the time off the clock to set up a game-winning field goal. Instead, they settled for a field goal with 1:41 remaining, the Rams responded with a game-tying field goal of their own and the Saints ultimately lost in overtime.

Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1 reads:

"The Commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which the Commissioner deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game."

Goodell could, based on that rule, send the Saints to the Super Bowl or make the two teams play the NFC Championship game again.

However, as CBS Sports notes, "this is very, very, VEEEEEEERRRRRRRY unlikely to happen."

Robey-Coleman has admitted pass interference should have been called, according to the Washington Post.

After watching the play on video following the game, Robey-Coleman reportedly burst out laughing and told a reporter, "Oh, hell yeah. That was P.I."