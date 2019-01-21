Police seeking public’s help identifying suspect in shooting that happened in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, NC – Police need the public's help identifying suspect/s in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in High Point.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday High Point Police responded to the 400 block of Vail Avenue after receiving a call of shots fired in the area.

Information received during the initial call indicated a newer model sedan was believed to be involved and a subject was seen running from that vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located the unoccupied vehicle (later identified as the vehicle driven by the victim) in the middle of the runway and observed several bullet holes in the vehicle as well as shell casings in the roadway.

A short time after arriving on the scene, officers were notified by medical staff at High Point Regional Hospital that a 38-year-old man from High Point had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle and was suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs and buttocks.

The vehicle that delivered the victim to the hospital fled the scene prior to the arrival of investigating officers.

Officers interviewed the victim at the hospital as part of the investigation, however, they only received very limited information and cooperation from the victim.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for anyone involved. Anyone with any information can call High Point police at (336) 889-4000.