× Officer ran over pair lying in road to watch lunar eclipse, says police

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A police officer ran over two people who were lying in a dark roadway to watch Sunday night’s Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse, WMBF reported.

The officer was patrolling a nature preserve in West Palm Beach when his vehicle struck the people. He was driving about 5 mph.

Both people received non-life-threatening injuries.