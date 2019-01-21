New details released about shooting that happened on Moffitt Drive in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point Police released new details Monday about a shooting that happened Sunday night.

At approximately 4:18 p.m. Sunday High Point Police were called to 224 Moffitt Drive after receiving calls for shots fired, according to a press release.

While officers were responding the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the 22-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken by EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem in serious condition life-threatening injuries.

While officers were on scene on Moffitt Drive, it was reported a second victim, a 24-year-old, was taken by a citizen in a personal vehicle to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

High Point Police are still in the initial stages of this investigation which includes potential witness interviews and evidence collection. No other details will be released at this time as detectives work to identify responsible parties.

There was another shooting in High Point earlier in the day, which resulted in a 38-year-old man being injured. The victim was listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on either shooting can call High Point police at (336) 889-4000.