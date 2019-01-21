Lexington teen keeping childhood memories alive with vintage toy store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Toys bring joy to kids but they also bring out the kid in all of us adults.

“Most people coming in here want their childhood back,” said Blake Edwards, who owns the vintage toy store called Blake’s Toy Chest in Uptown. “It’s like bringing memories back really.”

Edwards has just about everything from as far back as the 40s and 50s.

“Seventies and 80s are really popular right now,” said Edwards, who is 17 years old and finishing high school online. He started buying and selling antiques when he was younger and realized there was a huge market for toys big kids were interested in.

“I thought why not open a store and do this,” he said. “It’s fun and I get to play with toys.”

Blake’s Toy Chest is located at 29 W. Third St.

