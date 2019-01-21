Lexington police investigating string of armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Lexington police are investigating after a clerk says she was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.

Investigators say it happened around 9 a.m. at the Gran Prix gas station on West Fifth Avenue.

The clerk told police a man wearing a mask robbed her at gunpoint and took off on foot with undisclosed amount of money.

Lexington police have responded to four other reported robberies since January began, including one that injured a restaurant owner.

Police said the owner of Christo's Restaurant was leaving the building on South Main Street when he was approached by two suspects.

When he refused to give up money, the suspects shot him in the foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington police at (336) 243-3302.