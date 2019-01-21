Horses chase down suspect, run him out of pasture for police to nab
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Some horses in Florida chased a suspect down and ran him out a pasture where police nabbed him, WFTV reported.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared infrared video from a helicopter that shows the horses chase the man out of their pasture last week.
The man was driving with a suspended license and violating probation when he ran away, deputies said. He started walking through a horse pasture to get away from authorities.
In the video, you can see three horses chase the man down and force him to jump a fence. He was then captured by police.
29.027984 -81.075466