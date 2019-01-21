× Horses chase down suspect, run him out of pasture for police to nab

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Some horses in Florida chased a suspect down and ran him out a pasture where police nabbed him, WFTV reported.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared infrared video from a helicopter that shows the horses chase the man out of their pasture last week.

The man was driving with a suspended license and violating probation when he ran away, deputies said. He started walking through a horse pasture to get away from authorities.

Wrong pasture… After this team of horses escorted their visitor over a fence, deputies saddled him w/ 2 counts of fleeing & attempting to elude, resisting w/out violence, driving while license suspended & violation of probation on a prior charge of agg. battery on LEO. pic.twitter.com/QYrv5jpfVB — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 16, 2019

In the video, you can see three horses chase the man down and force him to jump a fence. He was then captured by police.