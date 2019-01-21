× Carolina Panthers set to play Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London next season

CHARLOTTE , N.C. – The Carolina Panthers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London next season, according to the Panthers website.

The Panthers will play overseas for the first time in franchise history. Carolina, Green Bay and Houston are the only franchises not to play in London since the NFL launched the international games in 2007.

The date has not yet been announced.

“I’ve had the chance to play and coach in London before and those were unbelievable experiences,” said head coach Ron Rivera, who played in London with the Bears in the 1986 preseason and coached in London with the Chargers in the 2008 regular season. “The fans are outstanding and they have such fervor for the game. It’s a great opportunity for our franchise and for our players and coaches to get international exposure.”

“It’s amazing to hear the Panthers are going to play in London,” said defensive lineman Efe Obada, who grew up in the city. “One of the goals I set, beyond making the roster, was to play in London, be in front of the English fans and get a sack. It would be coming full-circle to be on that field. Now I have to make the team again. It’s added motivation.”