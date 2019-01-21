× Asheboro man accused of shooting an electrical transformer, causing power outage

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested Saturday, accused of shooting an electrical transformer and causing a power outage, according to a news release.

On Friday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the area of Millie Lane in Asheboro in reference to a complaint of an electrical transformer being shot with a firearm causing a power outage.

During the investigation, it was determined that Augustus McAndrew, 51, of Asheboro, was responsible for causing the damage to the transformer and warrants were issued for his arrest.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office assisted while Randolph Electric Membership Corp. made the necessary repairs to restore power.

On Saturday, McAndrew was arrested, taken to Randolph County Jail, and served his outstanding order for arrest for felony injuring utility wires/fixture, felony littering hazardous waste, communicating threats, and county ordinance violation.

McAndrew was given a $10,000 secured bond. His first appearance will be Tuesday.