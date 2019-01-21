Adjusting to a New Normal: Parenthood – Life With a Newborn

One of the most important things parents can do to adjust to life with a newborn is to prepare in advance for sleep deprivation. It’s very real and impacts both partners – so partner support is critical when baby arrives. Spend time with your new baby while allowing your partner to do things like bathe, go for a walk, go to the grocery store and, of course, sleep!

While life with a newborn is a joyous time, it can also be stressful. That’s why it’s important to find a support group of other moms to help you through this intense transition period. Cone Health offers several free resources, including “Mom Talk.” The mom-led group offers support and connection to mothers as they journey through the adjustments and struggles of that first year with their new baby. Another free resource is the Baby and Me class. Moms can discuss newborn and infant parenting topics, along with family adjustment issues, with other new mothers in a relaxed environment. Each week brings a new speaker or baby-centered activity.

Another source of support is your loved ones. If someone asks to help, take them up on the offer. Taking the dog for a walk, folding laundry, bringing a meal and caring for the baby while you go to the grocery store are all ways family and friends can pitch in.

Mothers should also prepare for a shift in hormones after delivery. This can sometimes bring on feelings of sadness and anxiety. When this happens, make sure you voice your concerns to your primary care provider and seek their guidance for support.

Our community is fortunate, as the exceptional care teams at Cone Health Women’s Hospital and the BirthPlace at Alamance Regional are dedicated to providing top-of-the-line treatment for women throughout their pregnancy, delivery and recovery. To learn more about additional classes and support groups offered in your community, visit conehealthybaby.com or conehealth.com/classes.

Spokesperson Background:

Kelly Black is a registered nurse and lactation consultant at Cone Health Women’s Hospital. Black received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. She is an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.