Accused getaway driver in NC robbery identified by family as former police officer

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. – The woman officials said drove the getaway car after an armed robbery at a CVS store south of Hickory is a former police officer, her family told WSOC.

Officials said Rebecca Miller helped a man, identified as Bryan Jensen, after he robbed the pharmacy Friday night.

Miller was taken into custody after officials said she led them on a chase at speeds up to 100 mph before crashing the vehicle.

Deputies said Jensen shot himself in a wooded area early Saturday morning.

A Cleveland County sheriff’s officer was driving down N.C. 74 in Kings Mountain when he spotted Jensen, according to the Shelby Star.

Deputies said they attempted to talk to him, but he ran into a wooded area. Officers found Jensen dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. Friday when officials said Jensen demanded drugs at the drugstore on Highway 127.

Police said the Jensen threatened the employees, saying that he had a gun.