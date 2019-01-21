Winston-Salem State University, Wake Forest University collaborate to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Two institutions of higher learning coming together year after year to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This college student knows — it’s what Dr. King’s dream was all about.

Camryn Ivey is a student at Winston-Salem State University. She said, “For a historically black college and university, and a predominantly white institution to come together in this community, it’s very relevant for what’s going on in our country right now.”

This is the 19th year for this annual collaboration between Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest University. It started 40 years after the 1960 sit-in where 10 WFU students and 11 WSSU students came together to protest during the civil rights movement.

Each year, the universities host service-learning opportunities, and a keynote address from social activists and change-makers such as Soledad O’Brien, D.L. Hughley and Michael Eric Dyson.

This year, the committee chose to invite attorney and political commentator Angela Rye.

Heather Davis is the assistant dean of campus life at WSSU. She said, “Angela Rye is known for embracing her voice and being the voice of those who don’t have the platform to share their perspective and experiences.”

The keynote address is free and open to the public. It will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Williams Auditorium on the campus of WSSU.