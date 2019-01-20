× World’s oldest man, 113, dies at his home in Japan

HOKKAIDO — The world’s oldest man has died at his home in Japan at age 113, according to the Guardian.

Masazo Nonaka died peacefully of natural causes while sleeping at an inn run by his family.

Nonaka was born in 1905 and eventually operated the inn, which is now managed by his granddaughter.

“We feel shocked at the loss of this big figure. He was as usual yesterday and passed away without causing our family any fuss at all,” his granddaughter Yuko told Kyodo News.

Nonaka married in 1931 and had five children. He enjoyed watching sumo wrestling on TV and eating sweets.

The oldest person whose age has been verified was Jeanne Calment, from France, who died in 1997 at age 122.