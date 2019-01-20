× Tow truck driver who died after being hit by vehicle in Surry County identified

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A tow truck driver died after being hit while loading up a vehicle, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

Benny Gray Sprinkle, 59, was hit by an oncoming vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Hwy 268 Bypass West, west of Elkin.

The wreck is still being investigated by Elkin police and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities will have to speak to the district attorney to decide if charges are going to be pressed. Shelton said the driver of the vehicle stopped.