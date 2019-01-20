× Owner of Boone Doggies, Winston-Salem food truck, opens a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. – The owner of Boone Doggies food truck has opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Yadkinville – but he still plans to keep his truck rolling.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Drew Ausley, 27, started the Boone Doggies truck in early 2017, making the rounds in Winston-Salem with his hot dogs and hand-cut fries.

The restaurant opened this month at 566 E. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former location of Hillbilly BBQ & Grub.

Ausley was familiar with the location because his truck’s commissary is a nearby commercial kitchen in Yadkinville owned by his father, Andrew Ausley II, who has a catering business, Hal’s Holy Smokin’ BBQ.

With the opening of the restaurant, Drew Ausley has brought his father on board to help him. “Dad will be the manager of the restaurant, and I’ll be the owner,” Drew Ausley said.

