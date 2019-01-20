× Man injured after shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and injured in High Point, according to police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Vail Avenue at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday after a call of shots being fired.

Arriving officers found a car, a newer model sedan, unoccupied with several bullet holes, according to a High Point police press release. A man believed to be involved was seen running from the car.

Police later learned that a 38-year-old man had been taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining a single gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been named, was listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are looking for anyone involved. Anyone with any information can call High Point police at (336) 889-4000.