Heavy police presence in High Point neighborhood, bullet casings on ground

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A heavy police presence could be seen outside a home in High Point on Sunday evening.

Several police crews were on the scene in a neighborhood on Moffitt Drive. Police have not said what they’re investigating.

Bullet casings could be seen on the ground and what appear to be bullet holes were in the side of the house. It remains uncertain if anyone was hurt.

There was another shooting in High Point earlier in the day, which resulted in a 38-year-old man being injured. The victim was listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on either shooting can call High Point police at (336) 889-4000.