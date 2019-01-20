× Greensboro restaurant offers free dinner to government workers impacted by shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A restaurant in downtown Greensboro is offering dinner for free to any government workers affected by the shutdown.

1618 Downtown, at 312 S. Elm St., posted to its Facebook page that it is making the offer to thank the workers during this difficult time.

“To the Triad workers affected by the government shutdown, 1618 Downtown would like to provide you dinner… on us,” the post read. “Thank you for serving our community.”

Customers must show the restaurant their government ID for a free dinner on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. The deal does not include alcohol.

Items on the menu include burgers, tacos, lobster, clams, buffalo wings, cheese boards and more.

The federal government has been partially shut down for 30 days, resulting in about 800,000 federal workers who are headed toward missing their second paycheck.

The government partially shut down last month after lawmakers and the White House failed to reach an agreement on the amount of border wall money to include in a must-pass spending package.

President Donald Trump proposed extending protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and individuals with Temporary Protected Status in exchange for border wall funding in remarks Saturday afternoon.