Turn up the heater and grab an extra blanket, the coldest air of the season will be in place for the next few nights.

Lows on Monday morning will be in the teens and with wind chill it will feel like temperatures are in the single digits. Our previous cold overnight low was 19 degrees on January 11.

Your Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday afternoon will be sunny, but cold. Afternoon highs will be around 32 degrees and will feel like it’s in the 20s.

If you will be working outside, make sure you dress in layers and wear a hat and gloves. Light winds and clear skies will be in place for Tuesday morning.

Morning temperatures will once again be in the teens. Expect sunny skies on Tuesday afternoon with highs around 40 degrees.

Our next cold front will approach the Piedmont on Wednesday.

With a little bit of cold air still in place, there's a chance we could see some light freezing rain on Wednesday morning before it switches to a light rain.

We will continue to fine tune Wednesday's forecast. But as of now, if we do see freezing rain, it should not be a widespread problem. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will be in the lower-50s.

Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning as the cold front crosses the region. Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower-50s.

Cold air will return on Friday with highs in the lower-40s.

As of this writing, Saturday and Sunday will be dry. We will continue to watch this time period in case we have to include winter weather at a later date.