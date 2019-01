× Tow truck driver dies after being hit by a vehicle in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A tow truck driver was killed after being hit while trying to load up a vehicle on Saturday, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Hwy 268 Bypass West, west of Elkin. The name of the victim has not been released.

The victim was hit by an oncoming vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Shelton said the driver of the vehicle stopped.