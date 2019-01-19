Terminally ill dog goes on bucket list adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERNDALE, Wash. -- A puppy with a terminal illness is living his life to the fullest with the help of an animal rescue group.

The 8-week-old German Shepherd named Logan was recently diagnosed with Pulmonic Valve Dysplasia. So, the group Rescued Hearts Northwest is helping him cross items off his bucket list.

The non-profit asked its followers what Logan should do in his final days and the suggestions came pouring in.

The group has been posting Logan’s latest adventures to its Facebook page. So far, Logan has gone to the beach, ate ice cream and played at a toy store.

