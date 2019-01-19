× R. Lee Ermey, iconic Marine and ‘Full Metal Jacket’ star, laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. – R. Lee Ermey, the Marine Corps drill instructor and “Full Metal Jacket” actor who died last year, has been laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Marine Corps Times reported that Ermey was buried with full military honors Friday, about nine months after he died in April of last year. He was 74 and died from complications related to pneumonia.

The Kansas native enlisted in the Marine Corps and age 17 and spent 14 months in Vietnam before he was discharged in 1972, according to Fox News.

He served as a technical adviser in Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam War epic, “Apocalypse Now,” in which he also had a small role as a helicopter pilot.

But Ermey didn’t get his big break until nine years later, in Kubrick’s own take on Vietnam, which also earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He also hosted two shows on the History Channel: Mail Call, where he answered questions about the military and Lock n’ Load with R. Lee Ermey, which focused on different types of weapons.