'Mommy…please, please, please come home': Daughter begs for answers in mother's disappearance

TAMPA, Fla. — The daughter of a missing woman in Florida is making a desperate plea for her mother to return home, according to WTSP.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 62-year-old Deborah Saucier, who was last seen on Jan. 8.

Surveillance video from a street camera showed her walking down a street and eventually going out of view. Her vehicle was found six days later at a park in downtown Tampa.

“Mommy, people are seeing you. Please, please, please come home,” said Candice Larry.

Saucier has been described as 5-foot-3-inches and about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her left wrist and was last seen in dark sweatpants and a brown cap.

Saucier has medical issues and does not have her medicine, according to authorities.