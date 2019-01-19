Johnsonville recalls more than 48,000 pounds of frozen pork patties due to contamination concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Johnsonville is recalling more than 48,000 pounds of its frozen bacon and cheddar ground pork patties, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA received at least three complaints that the pork patties were potentially contaminated with black rubber.

There are no reports of any illnesses or injuries caused by the products.

The recall is limited to the 24 oz. boxed packages of Johnsonville Cheddar Cheese & Bacon Grillers (frozen pork patties) with one of three “Best Flavor By” dates and an EST number:

07/24/2019 and an EST 34225

08/13/2019 and an EST 34225

08/14/2019 and an EST 34225

The products were distributed to 31 states, according to a statement posted to the sausage company’s website. No other Johnsonville products are affected by this recall.