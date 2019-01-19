Group returns to the Conservators Center to set up donation station for deadly lion attack victim

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. – A group of people returned to the Conservators Center on Saturday to set up a donation station for a woman killed by a lion.

The donation station is set up in the gift shop of the center at 676 E. Hughes Mill Road to collect contribution for Wolf Park in honor of Alex Black.

Black, 22, was fatally attacked by a lion while cleaning out an enclosure area on Sunday, Dec. 30.

This is the first time that people have returned to the facility since the attack.

Black was from New Palestine, Indiana, and recently graduated from Indiana University.

She had been working at the Conservators Center for about two weeks, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said it happened while a team was cleaning an enclosure and one of the lions somehow left a locked space. The lion went to where the humans were and killed the victim.

Officials said the lion, named “Matthai,” was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to get the worker. Several attempts to tranquilize the lion failed, according to deputies.

The center is an educational non-profit dedicated to providing a specialized home for select species and houses more than 80 animals, according to its website. Many of the lions at the facility were rescued from poor living conditions in Ohio in 2004.

The Conservators Center recently announced that it would reopen on Saturday.