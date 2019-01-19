Get your pups ready, the Triad now has its first indoor dog park and bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get your pups ready. The Triad now has its first indoor dog park and pub.

It’s called The Barking Deck and it recently opened at 106 S. Walnut Circle in Greensboro.

People can bring their dogs and let them roam around in an off-leash play area.

Or they can leave them on a leash and keep them at the bar. There are separate sections for big and small dogs.

“It has been an incredible turnout,” said co-owner Paula Dozier. “We have been really blown away and humbled by how much Greensboro and the Triad is excited about this idea.”

The dogs do need a membership and dog owners must show that their dogs are current on vaccinations before entering the off-leash areas. (Visit their website for more details).

Dozier said she encourages people who don’t even have a dog to come and enjoy the atmosphere.

“We had like 360 people register already and over 3,000 people say they're coming, so we're really enjoying it, but it's pretty crazy in here right now,” she said.