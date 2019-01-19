× Dollar General in Greensboro robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating a robbery at a Dollar General store in Greensboro on Saturday.

Officers were called to 2909 Pleasant Garden Road at about 7 p.m. where four suspects allegedly came in and demanded money.

The suspects allegedly took the cash and left. There is no word on any injuries.

The suspects were described as young men wearing black masks. One was also described as wearing an orange and white windbreaker jacket.

This is at least the fifth time that this same location has been robbed since September of 2017.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.