Chocolate may be a better cough suppressant than cough syrup, study says

Chocolate may be a better cough suppressant than cough syrup, according to a recent study.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a group of researchers at the University of Hull in Yorkshire examined 163 patients and concluded that cocoa is best for soothing a sore throat.

The patients who had a chocolate-based medication showed improvement within about two days, faster than those with cough syrup, according to the study.

The researchers suggest sucking on a piece of chocolate for the best results.

Theobromine, an alkaloid in cocoa, is better at suppressing cough than codeine, which is in cold medicine, according to research.

“We have just seen the results of the largest real-world study of an over-the-counter cough remedy ever undertaken in Europe,” lead author Alyn Morice told the Daily Mail. “This proves that a new medicine which contains cocoa is better than a standard linctus.”