Boo, internet Pomeranian once named ‘cutest dog in the world’, dies

Boo, the internet Pomeranian who was once named “cutest dog in the world,” has died.

The popular canine died in his sleep, his human owners announced on social media late Friday night.

“Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort. We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time,” Boo’s owners said on Facebook.

Boo had more than 16 million followers on Facebook. He was 12.

Boo’s owners said he brought joy to people all over the world.

“Boo is the happiest dog I’ve ever met. He was so easy going that we never had to bother with training. He made the manliest of men squeal with delight over his cuteness and made everyone laugh with his quirky, tail wagging personality,” according to his owners.