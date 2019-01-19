A powerful cold front is about to bring in some of the coldest air of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don’t let the high temperature on Sunday trick you, a powerful cold front will bring in some of the coldest air of the season.

Our highs will be reached early Sunday morning with a strong northwest wind and our temperatures will drop all day long.

By dinner time on Sunday evening, temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chill or feels like temperatures in the 20s.

Wind gusts on Sunday afternoon will be between 30 and 40 mph. Winds that strong could bring down trees weakened by heavy rains and our ice storm last week. Skies will clear out during the day.

Our winds will still be a little strong Sunday night into Monday morning. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph. Wind chill values early Monday morning will be in the single digits with air temperatures in the teens. Our skies will be clear.

The winds will be lighter on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday. It will sunny but cold with highs in the low-to-mid-30s.

Tuesday morning will be cold with lows in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower-40s.

A big warm up will move in on Wednesday with lows around 30 degrees and highs in the mid to perhaps upper-50s.

But Wednesday will feature a chance for showers. Better rain chances will move in on Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle-50s.

Behind Thursday’s rain, it will cool off again. Friday will be sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-40s. Even colder for Saturday, January 26 with highs near 40 degrees.