× 3-year-old horse found shot and killed in owner’s North Carolina pasture

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a 3-year-old horse was found shot and killed in the owner’s North Carolina pasture.

The warmblood mare was found dead Thursday morning in a Polk County pasture that borders John Smith Road, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the horse was sent to the Western Carolina Diagnostic Laboratory for a necropsy. It was determined that the animal had been shot in the heart with a .22 caliber between midnight and 6 a.m.

Deputies have not released any information about any possible suspects.

Anyone with any information can call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 894-3001 or (828) 894-0187.