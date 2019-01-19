× Homeowner shoots and kills 3 men who forced their way into his home

HOUSTON – Police said a homeowner shot four men during a home invasion, leaving three of the suspects dead and the fourth injured.

KPRC reported that it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday after four men allegedly forced their way inside a Houston, Texas home.

The homeowner got a gun and fatally shot one of the suspects in front of the house, according to police.

Two others took off in an SUV and the other ran off. They were all shot.

The suspects in the SUV crashed into a pole where one of them was found dead inside. The other ran out, collapsed down the street and died, according to police.

The fourth suspect who ran off was shot in the leg and survived.

The homeowner is talking to police, according to KPRC.