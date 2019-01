Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. – One person was hurt after a pickup truck overturned in Randolph County on Saturday, according to authorities.

Emergency responders were called to the 5000 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity at about 4 p.m. after a grey truck flipped on its side.

One person was inside the truck at the time and was hurt, but officials said the injuries were only minor.

There is no word on what caused the truck to flip.