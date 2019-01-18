× Both victim and 17-year-old suspect shot in attempted robbery in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Both the suspect and the victim of a robbery were shot Thursday in High Point.

Officers responded to 1207 Filbert Place Thursday on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found 51-year-old Adrian B. Smith, the resident of the home, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the shoulder and arm.

Officers also found Endeja T. Shelton, 17, of Archdale, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the foot and thigh.

They were both taken to the same hospital.

Police believe Shelton and a 15-year-old boy went to the address to rob Smith.

Smith was already armed when they arrived.

During the attempted robbery, a struggle ensued ending with shots fired.

Police searched the home and found evidence, including a .380 pistol, ammunition, digital scales and 2.86 grams of cocaine.

Shelton was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was placed in jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

Police continue to investigate and are evaluating additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.