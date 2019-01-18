× Thomasville man killed in wreck during crash investigation

THOMASVILLE, N.C — A Thomasville man was killed in a wreck Thursday night during a crash investigation, according to a news release.

At 7:01 pm, Thomasville Police were investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle at the intersection of US 29 at Litwin Drive.

As the preliminary investigation of the initial crash was underway, a secondary crash occurred involving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 48-year-old Ronald Edward Osborne of Thomasville.

Osborne had been traveling north on US 29 and had failed to reduce speed as he approached an emergency controlled crash scene, according to police. Osborne traveled into the crash scene area and struck a parked, unoccupied, commercial motor vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of US 29. The commercial motor vehicle had hazard notification equipment deployed and activated at the time of the collision.

Osborne was taken to the Wake Baptist Hospital for incapacitating injuries sustained from this crash. Osborne later died from his injuries.

No one else was injured. The Thomasville Fire Department and the North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted with this crash scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

It is unknown if alcohol, narcotics, or electronic devices played a contributing role of the causation of this crash, police said.