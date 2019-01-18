× Suspect charged with murder in Greensboro homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A murder suspect is facing a string of charges after the death of a man in Greensboro.

Beginning Wednesday, investigators were looking into the death of 67-year-old Jerry Gauldin, of Ruffin, at 3114 Sands Drive in Greensboro.

Police arrested Spencer James Pinekenstein, 28, of Gastonia, on Thursday.

Pinekenstein has been charged with first degree murder, robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, identity theft, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The suspect is in Guilford County jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword “badboyz.”