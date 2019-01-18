Surveillance video shows thief stealing AC units from Greensboro church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was captured on surveillance video taking air conditioning units from Saint Paul Baptist Church in Greensboro.

The church is located on Larkin Street.

Saint Paul Baptist's pastor, James Fisher, said the man got away with eight air conditioning units over two days.

Fisher was shocked when he learned of the news.

"It looks bad to take from the house of God," said Fisher.

The church is surrounded with several surveillance cameras on each end of the building.

The thief got away with A.C. units from the back of the church and behind the multi-purpose building.

"I can't believe this. I've been here for 20 years, and we've never had anything like this at Saint Paul," said Fisher.

An estimate put the cost of replacing all eight units at $28,000.

The church has insurance, but their sense of privacy has been invaded, leaving a weary feeling. Fisher believes the thief was going after the copper in the air conditioning units.

"It's the copper, which is only 40 cent a pound, so he has to work tremendously hard to get enough to mount up to anything," said Fisher.

We pulled police reports in the area and discovered two air conditioning units were stolen from Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church which is right next door to Saint Paul Baptist.

"Churches just be aware. If you don't have your church secure or protected, please protect it because there's no telling who he's going to strike next," Fisher said.

Pastor Fisher has extended forgiveness toward the man seen in the video but wants him caught quickly.

Anyone with information on the man in this video is asked to contact Greensboro police.