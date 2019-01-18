× President Trump invited to deliver State of the Union in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives Tim Moore has invited President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address in North Carolina.

Moore (R) wrote the president a letter Friday inviting him to deliver the address in the North Carolina General Assembly chambers.

On Wednesday, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president asking him to consider moving his State of the Union address or to deliver it in writing — citing security concerns because some of the agencies tasked with protecting the event are affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

The full text of Moore’s letter is below:

Dear Mr. President, It is my sincere pleasure as the Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives to invite you to deliver your second State of the Union Address in our chamber of this state’s General Assembly. I attended your first State of the Union address in Washington D.C. last year. It was an unforgettable experience to witness this tradition of our commander-in-chief’s speech to a joint session of Congress. I also believe taking your message outside of the nation’s gilded capital to a state government venue reflects the priorities of your administration, and those of our Congress, to create success not only for federal institutions and programs but for the American people they serve. North Carolina, like Washington D.C., has a balanced government that provides opportunity for all voices to be heard through dialogue rather than division. Our rapidly growing state is one of the 10 most populous in the nation and a welcoming place for all, including more than a million active-duty members of the military and brave veterans. During this critical period for leaders of our country to listen to one another, reach compromises on disagreements, and resolve to work together to reopen our nation’s government, it is essential that citizens of the United States hear directly from their elected President on these efforts. The majestic character of our state House chamber and the splendor of North Carolina’s breathtaking landscapes are a fitting venue to deliver your second State of the Union address. The President of the United States is always welcome in the Old North State, where the weak grow strong, and the strong grow great. In fact, President Bill Clinton addressed a joint session of the North Carolina General Assembly here on March 13, 1997. I am honored to invite you to speak to the American people in this year’s State of the Union address from the North Carolina House of Representatives. Sincerely, Speaker Tim Moore