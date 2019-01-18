× North Carolina inmate escapes from jail, may have stolen community college vehicle

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday evening, WSOC reports.

Officers said the inmate — identified as Jason Mullen, who is from the Statesville area — may have stolen a vehicle from the Catawba Valley Community College Alexander Center for Education and Applied Technology which is next to the jail.

Deputies believe Mullen may be in a stolen 1987 gray Dodge truck with license plate DKJ-7042.

Mullen was a trustee and took off while taking out the trash, according to deputies.