NJ funeral home asks community to mourn after Vietnam veteran dies without family

WATERFORD, N.J. — Peter Turnpu, a Vietnam veteran, died at the age of 77 with no left family to mourn him, WPVI reports.

With Peter’s funeral arranged for Friday afternoon, Atco Funeral Home Director Leroy Wooster wanted more for the man who served our country.

“The choice I had was to turn my back and leave him at the Medical Examiners officer to be buried in Potters Field, or to donate my time, casket and other resources make sure he goes to a veterans cemetery to get buried,” Wooster said to NJ.com.

That’s why the funeral home director decided to welcome everyone to the funeral so that he could be honored with a burial fitting a serviceman.

Turnpu served in Vietnam from 1964 to 1966 and was honorably discharged, according to NJ.com.

“The only papers he saved were his immigration papers for him and his mother from Estonia and the letter from the Veterans Administration hospital,” Wooster said. “There was nothing more recent than 30 or 40 years ago.”

The funeral home director said a ceremony would be performed by an honor guard from nearby Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, and an American Legion Post from Pine Hill would participate as well.

According to WPVI, the funeral is set for a 2 p.m. procession to the graveside at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at 350 Provinceline Road in Wrightstown.