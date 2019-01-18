New details emerge after passengers ejected from car following chase through Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office revealed new details in a wreck that threw the passengers from a car in Randolph County.

At about 12:20 a.m. Friday morning, Rowan County Sergeant Wes Smith was driving north on Interstate 85 when he saw a dark Honda Civic drive by at high speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

Smith clocked the car driving at more than 100 mph.

The sergeant attempted a traffic stop and, while the car initially slowed down, it then accelerated.

The chase continued through Davidson County with Davidson County deputies joining the chase at exit 91.

The suspect car continued on I-85, exceeding speeds of 120 mph, with more officers joining near the Thomasville exit.

Smith, who followed at the back of the pursuit, recounted seeing the other law enforcement units hitting their brakes near Hopewell Church Road in Randolph County.

He spotted headlights in the trees on the right side of the highway.

The sheriff's office believes the suspect vehicle tried to pass a tractor-trailer on the right, lost control and drove into an embankment and several trees.

The car went airborne before rolling end over end and coming to rest upside down.

The driver was identified as Brandon Alexander Talbert, 26, of Rockwell.

The front seat passenger, Philip Wayne Ketchie, 26, of Salisbury, was found lying on the side of a hill.

The sheriff's office reports Talbert kept asking officers about his "girl." They then found Danielle Hope Pendleton, 20, of Kannapolis, about 100 feet from the wreck up a hill and in the woods.

Pendleton was in critical condition. After a medical helicopter was unable to get to the scene due to weather, she was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Talbert and Ketchie were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office reports finding a plastic bag containing two smaller baggies of marijuana, one suboxone strip and another plastic baggie containing what appeared to be meth.

Highway Patrol charged Talbert with driving while intoxicated.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office charged him with driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, careless and reckless driving, driving while license was revoked, no insurance, felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.